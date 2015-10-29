BT boosted by Champions League football coverage

Image copyright PA

BT Group has reported a record number of new TV customers, thanks in part to its Champions League football coverage.

The company said 106,000 customers signed up for BT TV in the three months to the end of September, helping to boost pre-tax profits by 14% from a year earlier to £642m.

BT started showing Champions League football games for the first time during the quarter.

The company said its mobile services division also performed well.

Mobile growth

"We've seen good demand for BT Sport Europe and this has helped us add a record number of BT TV customers in the quarter," said BT chief executive Gavin Patterson.

"Its contribution has been better than we expected, helping drive a 7% increase in BT Consumer revenue.

"Mobile is another growth area and I am pleased our consumer customer base now stands at more than 200,000."

Overall revenue for the group was flat at £4.38bn.

On Wednesday, BT's takeover of mobile phone operator EE was given provisional clearance by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Mr Patterson said he was "pleased" with the CMA's decision.

If the EE deal goes through, BT will acquire another 24.5 million mobile customers.

The group only re-entered the mobile phone market earlier this year.