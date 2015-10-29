Wall Street dips after weak GDP figures

From the section

(Close): US stocks ended Thursday slightly lower after official figures showed a sharp slowdown in economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.72 points, or 0.13%, to 17,755.80.

The latest GDP figures suggested the economy grew at an annualised pace of 1.5% in the third quarter, down from 3.9% the previous quarter.

GoPro shares fell 15.2% following the release of disappointing results from the camera maker.

Shares in Allergan, which makes Botox, and Pfizer were both suspended after the companies confirmed they were in buyout talks.

The tech-focused Nasdaq index fell 21.42 points, or 0.42%, to 5,074.27.

The S&P 500 index was barely changed, down 0.94 points at 2,089.41.