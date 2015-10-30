IAG shares fall as FTSE 100 closes lower

Image copyright Getty Images

(Close): Airlines group IAG remained one of the FTSE 100's biggest losers, despite the owner of BA and Iberia raising its full-year profit forecast.

The shares closed 2.5% down on disappointment that growth would not be as fast as analysts expected.

RBS extended losses to almost 1% after the bank posted profit figures boosted by the sale of its US arm, Citizens.

Rolls-Royce rose 1.3% on engine order hopes. The FTSE 100 at close was down 0.5%.

Commodities group Glencore rose 1.5% on hopes that its tumbling share price over the past few weeks had reached the bottom.

Pets at Home recovered early losses, but was closed 7.3% lower. The pets supplies business saw trading come in below expectations.

On the currency markets, the pound was up 0.9% against the dollar to $1.5450 and also rose 0.53% against the euro to €1.4013.