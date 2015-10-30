Food banks to offer money and debt advice

Image copyright Getty Images

Thousands of people attending food banks in the UK will be offered access to free advice on money and debts.

The Trussell Trust said 30 of its 420 food banks would offer the service across the UK from 2016.

Clients will get an on-the-spot financial assessment, and then be referred to groups such as Citizens Advice, or the debt charity StepChange.

The service is being funded by a donation of £500,000 from Martin Lewis, the founder of MoneySavingExpert.

It follows a pilot programme at eight food banks across the country, which started earlier this year.

Those assessed as being in most need of financial help were offered same-day access to specialist advisors.

Otherwise, people have to wait up to a month for debt or money advice, the Trussell Trust said.

"These pilots have been a huge help to some of our most vulnerable clients," said David McAuley, Trussell Trust chief executive.

"People struggling with housing payments, redundancy or illness whilst on a low income were helped by advisors to have the confidence to tackle their finances and turn their lives around."

In total, Martin Lewis has now donated £600,000 to the Trussell Trust programme.