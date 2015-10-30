Wall Street closes lower despite company earnings

Image copyright AP

(Close): US stocks closed lower on Friday, despite better-than-expected results from Chevron and AB InBev, ending Wall Street's best month in four years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.05% lower to 17,663.2 points, while the Nasdaq closed 0.4% lower, to 5,053.8 points.

Chevron was one of the biggest winners, up 1.11% to over $90 a share.

AB InBev was up 1.4% to over $119 a share after operating profit jumped.

The brewer also gave encouraging guidance on revenue, ahead of its $105bn (£70bn) agreed merger with rival SABMiller.

The S&P 500 index closed lower 0.48% to 2,079.36 points.

Shares in Exxon Mobil closed up 0.74% to $82, after reporting results which were slightly better than expectations.

Shares in troubled Canadian pharmaceutical company Valeant closed almost 16% lower, as action continues over allegations from investor and researcher Citron over Valeant's involvement with "phantom pharmacies".