Drugmaker Hikma holds back FTSE 100

Image copyright Getty Images

(Close): London's leading shares closed flat on Monday, held back by falls in the drugmaker Hikma.

At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up just 0.01% at 6,361.8.

Hikma topped the losers' list, falling 5.2% after cutting its full-year revenue forecast.

Amongst the biggest gainers was equipment hire firm Ashtead, which added 2.2% after signs of an improved outlook for the company's business in the US.

On the currency markets, the pound was up 0.02% against the dollar at $1.5431 and was 0.15% lower against the euro at €1.3994