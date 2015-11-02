Drugmaker Hikma holds back FTSE 100
(Close): London's leading shares closed flat on Monday, held back by falls in the drugmaker Hikma.
At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up just 0.01% at 6,361.8.
Hikma topped the losers' list, falling 5.2% after cutting its full-year revenue forecast.
Amongst the biggest gainers was equipment hire firm Ashtead, which added 2.2% after signs of an improved outlook for the company's business in the US.
On the currency markets, the pound was up 0.02% against the dollar at $1.5431 and was 0.15% lower against the euro at €1.3994