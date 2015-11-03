Asian shares track Wall Street higher

Image copyright AFP

Most Asian markets headed higher on Tuesday, recovering the previous session's losses after taking a positive lead from Wall Street.

US stocks closed up despite mixed economic data - manufacturing activity slowed but construction spending hit a seven-and-a-half year high.

But gains were capped as investors awaited Friday's jobs report for clues on the timing of an interest rate hike.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 1.4% at 5,239.20 points.

Shares ended higher despite the central bank's decision not to cut interest rates from a record low of 2%.

However, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) did hint that there was room for more easing in the near future given subdued inflation.

Japanese markets were closed for a national holiday.

Chinese markets were mixed with the Shanghai Composite closing down 0.25% at 3,316.70, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished the trading day up 0.89% at 22,568.43.

Hong Kong-listed shares of the Asia-focused UK bank, Standard Chartered, closed down 3.4% after the lender said it was to cut 15,000 jobs and raise $5.1bn (£3.3bn) through a rights issue. The bank is seeking to shore up its balance sheet and restructure its business.

South Korea's Kospi index ended up 0.7% at 2,048.40 after government data showed that inflation hit an 11-month high in October.

October's consumer price index was 0.9% higher from a year ago, compared with September's reading of 0.6%.