Energy and car sales boost Wall Street

(Close): US markets finished up for a second day, benefiting from gains in oil stocks and carmakers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.93 points, or 0.51%, to 17,919.69.

The Nasdaq gained 17.98 points, or 0.39%, reaching 5,145.13, while the S&P 500 index added 5.82 points, or 0.28%, to finish at 2,109.87.

Shares in Chevron rose 3.4% and Exxon Mobil was 1.8% higher after oil prices climbed, with Brent crude approaching $50 a barrel.

Oil prices rose following news of a strike by oil workers in Brazil, the world's ninth largest producer. Brent crude rose 1.57% to $50.36 a barrel, while US crude was 3.81% higher at $47.90.

New car sales were up in the month of October, with most carmakers reporting double-digit growth. General Motors shares were up 0.28% after it reported 16% sales growth in the month compared with 2014.

Shares in Candy Crush Saga maker King Digital Entertainment jumped nearly 15% after Activision Blizzard agreed to buy the company for $5.9bn. Shares in Activision rose 3.62%.