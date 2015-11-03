Electric carmaker Tesla announces new model as sales rise

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tesla chief Elon Musk presenting the Model X

Tesla, the maker of electric cars, saw a rise in orders during the third quarter helped by sales of the company's new Model X SUV.

Tesla had a 50% rise in orders compared with the same period last year.

However higher costs meant that losses widened. The firm lost $229.9m (£149m) in the July to September period compared with a loss of $74.7m in 2014.

The company also announced it would release its Model 3 car, a mass market vehicle, at the end of March 2016.

The company expects to sell the Model 3 for $35,000.

Tesla opened two new stores in China this quarter and said it planned to open more as sales in the country grow.

Telsa reported it delivered 11,603 vehicles in the third quarter, slightly more than 11,580 it expected.

Shares of the company were up 7.5% in after-hours trading.