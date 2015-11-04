Honda profits boosted by North America sales

Image copyright EPA

Japanese carmaker Honda has reported a rise in second quarter profits, helped by increased sales in North America.

Net profits at the firm - which also makes motorcycles and items such as lawnmowers - rose 6.9% to 127.7bn yen ($1.05bn; £680m) for the quarter ending in September.

Honda also raised its full-year revenue forecast by 0.7% to 14.6tn yen.

The upward revision was due to the weaker yen, which makes Japanese products cheaper to buy overseas.

The carmaker, which is Japan's third largest, maintained its full year to March 2016 forecast for net income at 525bn yen.

Airbags

Honda said its group sales in North America increased by 26.3% to 2.1tn yen from the same period last year due mainly to increased revenue in its automobile business operations, together with a weaker yen.

The company said profit was also boosted by the introduction of its new HR-V model, and by cost cutting.

Honda reported a 14% rise net profit for the six months to September to 313.7bn yen.

Motorcycle sales in Vietnam and Pakistan increased in the six-month period, the firm said, but fell in Indonesia, China and South America.

Honda also announced on Wednesday that it would no longer use Takata inflators in front airbags in its new vehicles.

The news came as Takata was fined $70m - with the potential for the total to rise to $200m - by US regulators for the way it handled recalls of exploding airbags.

Honda has recalled 6.3 million vehicles in the US and replaced inflators on more than 40% of them.

Other Japanese carmakers reporting their earnings this week include Nissan, which on Monday posted a 40% rise in net income for the six months to September, and Toyota, which reports on Thursday.