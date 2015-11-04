FTSE 100 rises, but estate agent Countrywide hit by profit alert

Image copyright Getty Images

(Close) FTSE 250 company Countrywide closed down 11.3% after the estate agent said a drop in the number of house sales was likely to hit profits.

The owner of brands such as Hamptons and Bairstow Eves, said full-year earnings were likely to be below last year's figure of £121.1m.

It said the anticipated post-election recovery in house sales had "failed to materialise in any significant way".

Shares in rival estate agent Foxtons were also hit, dropping 6.3%.

However, the FTSE 100 enjoyed a better day, rising 29.3 points, or 0.5%, to 6,412.9.

The benchmark index was boosted by rising mining stocks, with Glencore leading the way after it said it was on track with its debt reduction plans.

Glencore shares closed up 5.4%. The company said suspending the 2015 final dividend and 2016 interim dividend would save it $2.4bn, and re-iterated full-year earnings guidance for its trading division of $2.5bn-$2.6bn.

Shares in Marks and Spencer rose 2.8% after the retail giant raised its forecast for profit margins in its non-food business, thanks in part to less discounting.

However, M&S said UK like-for-like sales fell by 0.4% for the six months to 26 September. Sales of general merchandise, which includes the clothing division, were down by 1.2%.

Shares in pub chain JD Wetherspoon fell 7.0% after it said rising wage costs could result in its annual profits being "slightly lower" than the previous financial year.

On the currency markets, the pound was bolstered by a survey indicating that growth in the UK service sector rebounded last month. It rose a cent against the euro to €1.4163, but was half a cent lower against the dollar at $1.5376.