Markets fall after Yellen's comments on rate hike

(Close): Shares fell on Wednesday after Janet Yellen, head of the Federal Reserve, announced interest rates may well rise in December.

Ms Yellen made the comments while testifying before the US Congress, calling a December rate hike a "live possibility".

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.6 points or 0.28% to 17,867.6.

The S&P 500 index lost 7.5 to close at 2,109.8 points, while the Nasdaq fell 2.7 points to 5,142.5.

US stocks had closed higher for the previous two sessions, following an October rally.

The US central bank had indicated before it planned to raise rates in 2015 and December would be its last chance.

Groupon reported higher quarterly losses after the bell on Tuesday night, as well as a decline in revenue, sending its shares down 26.3%.

Shares in the daily deals website have lost two thirds of their value in the past 12 months and have fallen 89% since the company floated four years ago.

Tesla shares drove 11% higher after the carmaker reported a 50% rise in orders for the third quarter.

Motorola shed 8.6% as the radio systems maker blamed weak sales in Latin America and a strong dollar for results that badly missed expectations.

Clothing and handbag maker Michael Kors Holdings added 8.3% after better-than-expected revenue and profits.