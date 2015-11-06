Dubai Airshow: Will airlines pause for breath over sales?

Image copyright Dubai Airshow Image caption The last Dubai show, in 2013, saw the announcement of $206bn of commercial aircraft orders

There's always razzamatazz around the Dubai Airshow, and it's not just because its a chance for mega-rich Gulf airlines to announce orders or for US defence giants to sell military hardware.

The show is a sort of economic virility symbol; a chance for Dubai to showcase itself. So, while Paris's huge Le Bourget airshow gets rain and dreadful congestion, Dubai gets sunshine and Katy Perry.

The singer is performing at the show's gala dinner (no, I've not been invited) following in the footsteps of Stevie Wonder and Diana Ross.

But - Ms Perry aside - this biennial event could be unusually quiet.

With more than 1,100 exhibitors and 65,000 trade visitors attending from this weekend, the show will be bigger than 2013, but it looks unlikely to generate anywhere near the $206bn (£135bn) of commercial aircraft orders announced then.

With the production lines of manufacturers Airbus and Boeing booked for years to come, there is an expectation that airlines will "pause for breath", says analyst Richard Aboulafia, vice president at US-based aerospace consultants Teal Group.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron was at the last Dubai show, trying to persuade the UAE to buy Eurofighter Typhoon jets

"I think everyone's more than adequately ordered," he says. "The Gulf carriers are still expanding, but the existing orders will do the job, and there's a glut of twin-aisle jets out there."

Raymond Conner, president of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, says airlines are now buying so far out into the future that a slowdown in the pace was inevitable.

'That's enough'

He's expecting to see orders, but probably not "the huge numbers that we've seen before". In 2013, Boeing's orders and commitments reached 342 aircraft, worth $101.5bn at list prices.

Emirates' chief executive Tim Clark has also played down suggestions that his Dubai-based airline will have its chequebook open. "We're still running the programme we signed [in 2013]", Mr Clark told reporters last month.

This includes 150 of Boeing's huge new 777X, a deal worth $76bn, with the first aircraft due for delivery in 2019. Emirates also added another 50 Airbus A380 super-jumbo jets to its existing order for 90.

"That's enough for the time being," Mr Clark said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Qatar Airways is showing off one of its A380 super-jumbos, but maker Airbus needs more sales

It would be a surprise, though, if the airline didn't have something major to announce on its home turf, even if it didn't match 2013's record haul.

Emirates is considering the purchase of some 60 variants of either the Airbus A350 or Boeing's longer Dreamliner, the 787-10.

But it's unclear if any deal will be ready to unveil at the show. Much may depend on when Emirates decides to move from Dubai International Airport, where it faces space constraints, to the new larger Al Maktoum International Airport.

Dubai International has capacity to handle 75 million passengers a year. Al Maktoum, when fully up and running, will be able to cater for 160 million, enabling Emirates to accelerate its ambitions to double in size.

Huge relief

Airbus is desperate to announce fresh A380 orders, and Emirates would have more space to operate them at Al Maktoum. But the world's largest aircraft hasn't had an order for two years and there have been persistent rumours over its future.

Emirates, the biggest user of the A380, has pushed Airbus to commit to build a new version, the A380neo. But if the Dubai airline is in no hurry to buy, Airbus will be in no hurry to sign off on the €2bn (£1.4bn; $2.1bn)-plus development costs.

Saudi Arabian Airlines also has ambitious expansion plans and if the carrier's rumoured interest in buying A380s (or Boeing's 777) turns into firm orders this week, it will be a huge relief for Airbus.

Another manufacturer desperate for good news is Bombardier. The Canadian company announced only on Wednesday that its C-Series aircraft would be making its Middle East debut.

Image copyright Bombardier Image caption Debt-laden Bombardier needs more orders for its troubled C-Series aircraft programme

The C-Series, Bombardier's effort to move into a bigger aircraft bracket and challenge Airbus and Boeing, has been plagued by delays and worries about development costs.

Bombardier, maker of the Learjet and Challenger business aircraft, is weighed down by debt, and last month Quebec province announced plans to invest $1bn in the C-Series programme - aid that may yet spark a trade row with competitors.

Defence increase

Watch, also, for any hint of news from Iran. The easing of sanctions, possibly from next year, will lead to fleets being upgraded, with the country's aviation authority having spoken of the need for 400 new aircraft as well as investment in airport capacity.

It's far too early in the geo-political jigsaw for any announcements. But all the airframe manufacturers will be sizing up the potential of a market that Tony Tyler, head of the International Air Transport Authority, says is "going to be huge".

Defence deals are no less important than the civil orders, although there will be far less publicity. Saudi Arabia's defence budget last year was $80.7bn, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The UAE spent $13.4bn last year.

And analysts expect the worsening security situation in parts of the Middle East to boost defence spending across the region.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The new Al Maktoum International Airport will have capacity for 160m passengers a year when fully open

That's why US defence firms will be out in force, having scaled back their presence at the Farnborough and Paris airshows in recent years because of falling European arms budgets.

Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman will have a big presence, as will Boeing's defence and space operations.

Failed bid

More than 90 US companies are participating, and six American states - Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Washington, Virginia and New Hampshire - have their own pavilions.

Boeing is bringing two of its military surveillance aircraft, its P-8 Poseidon and its MSA maritime plane that is still in development, plus its Apache and Chinook helicopters.

The US giant is thought to be in advanced talks about big helicopter orders with unnamed Middle East countries.

Meanwhile, a British Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon will also be there, though not with the anticipation that accompanied its 2013 showing.

Then, UK Prime Minister David Cameron made a surprise appearance to bolster negotiations with the UAE over its possible acquisition of the aircraft.

The UAE pulled out of talks a month later.