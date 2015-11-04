Colorado votes on marijuana tax spending

Image copyright Getty Images

Colorado has voted overwhelmingly in favour of spending taxes raised from the sale of marijuana.

The money will be used to fund school construction and substance abuse programmes.

Coloradans have voted on spending marijuana taxes before, but an excess of tax revenue made by the industry made another vote necessary.

Marijuana was legalised in Colorado in 2012. The state collected $73.5m (£47.7m) between January and July 2015.

The bill "Proposal BB" determined how to spend $66m of the taxes collected.

Voters approved spending $40m on construction of new schools and $12m on drug prevention and addiction programs. A further $14m will be for discretionary spending by lawmakers.

If voters had rejected the bill, the excess money would have been returned to taxpayers though a tax credit. Marijuana growers would also have received tax rebates.

In two previous bills, voters have also chosen to spend marijuana taxes on school developments.