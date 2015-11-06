Asian markets mixed ahead of US jobs report

Image copyright Getty Images

Asian markets were mixed after shares finished lower on Wall Street and with investors awaiting key US jobs figures.

The jobs data will be studied for clues as to the strength of the US economy, which could determine whether there will be a US rate rise in December.

Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said earlier in the week that it was still "a live possibility" that interest rates would go up this year.

In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei index closed up 0.8% at 19,265.60.

The index was given a boost as the yen weakened against the dollar, which is good for Japan's big exporters as it makes their goods cheaper to buy overseas.

The dollar was worth 121.74 yen in early Asian trade compared with 121.55 yen a day earlier.

Shares in carmaker Toyota closed up 0.1% after the firm reported a rise in second-quarter profits but trimmed its annual sales target.

In China, the Shanghai Composite ended the day up 1.9% at 3,590.03, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.8% to 22,867.33.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.4% at 5,215.01 while in South Korea the Kospi index fell 0.4% to 2,041.07.