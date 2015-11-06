German industrial production drops in September

Image copyright Reuters

German industrial output had its steepest drop in a year in September, after a decline in production in all sectors except energy.

Production fell 1.1% in September from the previous month, the country's statistics agency Destatis said.

The fall was a surprise, with some economists expecting industrial output to rise.

A slowdown in some emerging markets had weighed production down, Germany's economy ministry said.

"After a good development in the first half, German industry is currently experiencing a light headwind from the world economy, in particular due to a slowdown in some large emerging markets," the ministry said.

In a three-month comparison, factories produced 0.3% fewer goods in the July-to-September period, with an increase in construction not fully offsetting a fall in manufacturing output.

Ulrike Kastens, an economist at Sal Oppenheim bank, said the data suggested that the economy could not rely on industry to support growth as it heads into the final quarter.

"In view of the problems in emerging markets, it's hard for us to imagine where a quick rebound for German industry should come from," she said.