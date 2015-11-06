Christmas adverts: A new festive tradition?

Image copyright John Lewis/PA

The department store chain John Lewis has teamed up with Age UK to produce its highly anticipated Christmas TV advert.

The John Lewis advert has become a festive tradition for many people. Some people say it is the first sign of Christmas. This year's advert features the story of a lonely old man living on the moon.

It caused quite a flood of reaction on social media. The #ManOnTheMoon hashtag is trending in the UK, the United States and Ireland.

We asked you to share your views on the new advert and Christmas TV adverts in general.

Here is a selection of your views.

'Too soon'

Some of you feel it's too soon for Christmas adverts:

Image copyright Twitter

Image copyright Twitter

However, Alison Wonderland had a different view:

Image copyright Twitter

While PapY tweeted to say there should be no Christmas marketing until the Remembrance Sunday has been "given its due acknowledgment".

Image copyright John Lewis/PA

'Thought provoking'

Some people said the advert put a focus on loneliness and raised awareness about being lonely during the festive period. Some of you shared your views.

Amy Telford said "it's never too soon to highlight the issue of loneliness for older people."

Image copyright Twitter

'The bane of parents' lives'

Not many people appreciated Christmas adverts. Paul Berry feels adverts promoted "nothing of what Christmas is really" and encouraged "greed and debt."

Image copyright Twitter

Paul Clarke tweeted that adverts are just "a money grabbing venture". Spare a thought for poor parents.

@dom_ross asks "why do they start appearing in early October? They are the bane of parents' lives for far too long".

@AngelinedeH finds the advert "annoying". She adds that the "happy, cosy stuff is a slap in the face for bereaved, lonely and depressed people."

'Christmas tradition'

Image copyright Coca-Cola/PA

Some of you believed there are other TV adverts that manage to capture the spirit of Christmas better than the John Lewis campaigns.

Image copyright John Lewis

Image copyright Paul Harrison - UGC

There's more to Christmas adverts than John Lewis and Coca Cola...

Image copyright Paul Harrison - UGC

Image copyright Twitter

Noel tweets that Christmas TV adverts are now a "Christmas tradition" along with turkeys, crackers and puddings.

However, the "Christmas tradition" is not appreciated by some, according to our readers!

Image copyright Twitter

Thanks for sharing your views, you can read more of your thoughts in our Twitter collection.

Complied by Paul Harrison