VW offers US customers $1,000 vouchers as gesture of goodwill

Volkswagen has offered those US customers caught up in the diesel emissions cheating scandal $1,000 in gift cards and vouchers.

The car manufacturer is offering the money as a gesture of goodwill to 482,000 US owners of the faulty cars.

It is also offering free roadside assistance to those who have owned their cars for three years.

Volkswagen said its Audi luxury brand would launch a similar program on Friday.

The offer is designed to mollify the owners of the 2-litre diesel powered VW cars as the car manufacturer works on repairing the vehicles affected.

The US Environmental Protection Agency says the cars emit 10 to 40 times the allowable amount of harmful nitrogen oxide while being driven.

"We are working tirelessly to develop an approved remedy for affected vehicles," said Volkswagen US chief executive Michael Horn in a statement.

"In the meantime we are providing this goodwill package as a first step towards regaining our customers' trust."

VW owners will not be required to sign anything giving up their right to sue the car manufacturer or forcing them into arbitration, a VW spokeswoman added.

Volkswagen has already offered $2,000 to current VW owners to trade their cars in for new vehicles as well as the $1,000 gift cards and vouchers.

It has admitted that four-cylinder diesels from its 2009 to 2015 model years have the software that can cheat on pollution tests.

About 11 million cars worldwide have the software.

Last week, the EPA accused VW of cheating with different software on larger six-cylinder diesels in about 10,000 vehicles.

The company also has admitted finding irregularities in carbon dioxide emissions in 800,000 other vehicles, all outside the US some of which it said were likely to be petrol engine powered cars.