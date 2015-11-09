Caparo boss Angad Paul dies after falling from penthouse flat

Image copyright ALAMY

The boss of the troubled steel company Caparo, Angad Paul, has died after falling from his penthouse flat on Sunday morning.

The 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in central London.

It comes after the troubled company, which is currently in administration, announced 450 job cuts, with the future of another 1,200 uncertain.

The Metropolitan Police said the death was being treated as "non-suspicious", although inquiries were continuing.

The man's next of kin has been informed, said the police, although he has not yet been formally identified.

On Twitter, the Indian entrepreneur Suhel Seth said: "Deeply saddened to learn of the suicide of Angad Paul in London. He was young and bright. Deepest condolences to Lord Swraj Paul and family."

Mr Paul is the son of Lord Paul, who founded the company in 1968 with a £5,000 loan.

As well as obtaining an economics degree from MIT, he was an executive producer on Guy Ritchie's films Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch.

He also financed the Caparo T1, which was the fastest supercar in the world when it launched in 2006.

Mr Paul married his wife, the media lawyer Michelle Bonn, in 2004.

Caparo went into administration last month after it was hit by collapsing steel prices and the strong pound.

The industry as a whole has suffered. SSI in Redcar, Cleveland recently collapsed, while Tata Steel has also announced cutbacks. In all, about 4,000 jobs were lost in the sector in October alone.