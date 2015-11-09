Wall Street down on potential rate hike

Image copyright AP

(Close): Wall Street closed lower on Monday, reacting to growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 1% at 17,730.48 points.

The Nasdaq dropped 1.01% to 5,095.30, while the S&P 500 lost 0.98%, to 2,078.58.

A strong jobs report on Friday and comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen that a rate increase is a "live possibility" has investors worried.

Some believe that the era of near-zero interest rates is coming to an end.

Priceline saw a steep fall in its shares after the online travel giant issued a warning to shareholders about a potential drop in earnings for the fourth quarter. Its shares were down 9.7%.

Timber company Plum Creek saw a jump of 17.2% in the value of its shares after announcing a merger with paper maker Weyerhauser,