Global Trade

Recession risk

Trade war threat 'is already damaging', says WTO boss

  • 19 April 2018
  • From the section Business

China imposes hefty sorghum charge on US

US sorghum producers are looking at "all legal options" available to them in response to China's move.

  • 18 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Watch/Listen

Video

Can tariffs really save an industry?

  • 26 April 2018
  • From the section Business
Video

US farmers fear impact of Chinese tariffs

  • 19 April 2018
  • From the section Business
Video

Why China is targeting US hogs and Harleys

Video

What harm could Trump's tariffs do?

  • 9 March 2018
  • From the section Business
Video

Does the US trade deficit matter?

Video

US tariffs: What do we need to know?

  • 9 March 2018
  • From the section Business
Video

If Nafta trade deal was a hamburger...

Video

Shipping: The lifeblood of global trade

  • 16 November 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

Why are so many Sri Lankans learning Chinese?

Video

The train that goes from China to London

  • 18 January 2017
  • From the section World
Video

Trump praises UK's Brexit decision

Video

Corbyn: 'Threats risk trade war with Europe'

Audio

US jobs problem 'not globalisation'

  • 23 November 2016
  • From the section Business
Video

Theresa May on immigration and trade

Video

Is trade always good for the economy?

  • 7 October 2016
  • From the section Business
Video

Has globalisation had its day?

  • 6 October 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 2:04

Rogoff: China slowdown my biggest fear

  • 26 September 2016
  • From the section Business

Roadblock ahead?

  • 12 April 2018
  • From the section Business

China warns against 'Cold War' mindset

  • 10 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Who is losing out from Trump's tariffs?

  • 13 April 2018
  • From the section Business

What next for Trump trade?

  • 5 April 2018
  • From the section Business

US gets out the sanctions howitzer

  • 10 April 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

Trump: Tariffs on $60bn in Chinese goods

  • 22 March 2018
  • From the section Business

'Little price impact' from axing EU tariffs

  • 20 March 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

US retailers ask Trump to reconsider tariffs

  • 20 March 2018
  • From the section Business

UK to seek exemption from US steel tariffs

  • 9 March 2018
  • From the section Business

US juice and peanut butter face new EU tax

  • 7 March 2018
  • From the section Business

Merkel: Tariffs risk a race to the bottom

We don't want wall with UK - EU's Tusk

Pacific trade deal signed by 11 nations

  • 8 March 2018
  • From the section Business

Key Trump economy adviser Cohn resigns

EU eyes tax on Levis amid US trade row

  • 5 March 2018
  • From the section Business

Airbus warns of Brexit parts supply risk

  • 5 March 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

Trade wars are good, says Trump

US slaps tariffs on Chinese aluminium

  • 28 February 2018
  • From the section Business

Corbyn backs customs union membership

  • 26 February 2018
  • From the section UK Politics
  • comments

Recycling hacks

  • 15 February 2018
  • From the section Business

Global collapse

  • 8 February 2018
  • From the section Business

Survival struggle

  • 1 February 2018
  • From the section Business

Global demand for old clothes declines

  • 31 January 2018
  • From the section Business

Where's hot?

  • 19 July 2017
  • From the section Business

Our brand in Havana

  • 25 January 2018
  • From the section Business

Ukraine's secret

  • 18 January 2018
  • From the section Business

Donald's decision

  • 11 January 2018
  • From the section Business

Crowded streets

  • 4 January 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

Toy craze

Travelling homes

  • 14 December 2017
  • From the section Business

Declining thread

  • 7 December 2017
  • From the section Business

Snow business

  • 30 November 2017
  • From the section Business
  • comments

Valuable commodity

  • 23 November 2017
  • From the section Business

How did it get here?

  • 2 November 2017
  • From the section Business

Rubbish dump

  • 19 October 2017
  • From the section Business

Smells wrong

  • 4 October 2017
  • From the section Business

Work freebies

  • 27 September 2017
  • From the section Business

'We prefer American style'

  • 20 September 2017
  • From the section Business

Red gold

  • 13 September 2017
  • From the section Business

Cheers to that

  • 6 September 2017
  • From the section Business

What price would you put on a passport?

  • 23 August 2017
  • From the section Business

Changing formats

  • 16 August 2017
  • From the section Business

Cars for cheese?

  • 9 August 2017
  • From the section Business

No more vanilla

  • 2 August 2017
  • From the section Business

Odd choice

  • 26 July 2017
  • From the section Business

Rags to riches

  • 12 July 2017
  • From the section Business

How much??

How shops are coping with a weaker pound

  • 28 June 2017
  • From the section Business

A hot issue

  • 21 June 2017
  • From the section Business

How the 'better burger' is taking over the world

  • 14 June 2017
  • From the section Business

What it takes to get Beyonce on a world tour

The country losing out in the breakfast juice battle

Why a $1.6bn car plant has been left to decay

Would you carry something abroad for a stranger?

'You don't have to be a squillionaire to buy art'

China's big push for its global trade narrative

  • 12 May 2017
  • From the section China

The slimming pills that put me in hospital

How Scottish salmon conquered the world

The people who know what colour you'll like in 2019

  • 26 April 2017
  • From the section Business

Serving up a different kind of export

  • 19 April 2017
  • From the section Business

Just what are Trump's trade priorities?

  • 14 April 2017
  • From the section Business

Is Trump wise to take on China over trade?

Why this Easter egg is so hard to sell overseas

  • 12 April 2017
  • From the section Business

The drink Brits go to bed with and Indians wake up with

  • 5 April 2017
  • From the section Business

Would you risk jail for a cup of tea?

  • 2 April 2017
  • From the section Business

Has this dress been to more countries than you?

  • 22 March 2017
  • From the section Business

Trade uncertainty threatens US ranchers

  • 22 March 2017
  • From the section Business

Is this the food that is making us all fat?

  • 15 March 2017
  • From the section Business

What will happen to UK trade post-Brexit?

  • 8 March 2017
  • From the section Business

Why a ship worth $60m was sold as scrap

  • 1 March 2017
  • From the section Business

Should supermarkets sell more British food?

  • 22 February 2017
  • From the section Business
  • comments

How Tupperware conquered the world

  • 15 February 2017
  • From the section Business

Why carmakers fear protectionism

  • 8 February 2017
  • From the section Business

Will globalisation take away your job?

  • 1 February 2017
  • From the section Business

Watch/Listen

Video

Can tariffs really save an industry?

  • 26 April 2018
  • From the section Business
Video

US farmers fear impact of Chinese tariffs

  • 19 April 2018
  • From the section Business
Video

Why China is targeting US hogs and Harleys

Video

What harm could Trump's tariffs do?

  • 9 March 2018
  • From the section Business
Video

Does the US trade deficit matter?

Video

US tariffs: What do we need to know?

  • 9 March 2018
  • From the section Business
Video

If Nafta trade deal was a hamburger...

Video

Shipping: The lifeblood of global trade

  • 16 November 2017
  • From the section Business
Video

Why are so many Sri Lankans learning Chinese?

Video

The train that goes from China to London

  • 18 January 2017
  • From the section World
Video

Trump praises UK's Brexit decision

Video

Corbyn: 'Threats risk trade war with Europe'

Audio

US jobs problem 'not globalisation'

  • 23 November 2016
  • From the section Business
Video

Theresa May on immigration and trade

Video

Is trade always good for the economy?

  • 7 October 2016
  • From the section Business
Video

Has globalisation had its day?

  • 6 October 2016
  • From the section Business
Video 2:04

Rogoff: China slowdown my biggest fear

  • 26 September 2016
  • From the section Business