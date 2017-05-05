FTSE 100 steady as Pearson boosted by cost cutting plan

Image copyright AFP

Education company Pearson and British Airways owner IAG helped to bolster the UK market.

The benchmark FTSE 100 share index fell at first but then recovered. By midday it was almost unchanged since the start of trade at 7,248.62.

Shares in Pearson jumped 13% after it announced plans to cut costs by £300m a year by the end of 2019.

The company also launched a "strategic review" of its troubled US school publishing business.

The US business has proved problematic recently as students have been renting textbooks instead of buying them. As a result, Pearson has issued five profit warnings in four years.

IAG shares rose 5% after the airline group reported record first-quarter results.

The company - which owns BA, Aer Lingus and Iberia - said underlying operating profit rose 9.7% to 170m euros (£144m). That was despite IAG taking a 32m-euro hit to profits in the quarter as a result of the weak pound.

"IAG has been able to navigate its way through stormy conditions last year, posting a 31% rise in annual profits in February so this is continuing the trend and means it's on track to live up to expectations that this year will be even better than last," said Neil Wilson at ETX Capital.

Shares Marks and Spencer rose 4.9% after the retail giant announced it had appointed former Asda boss Archie Norman as its new chairman.

On the currency markets, the pound edged up 0.1% against the dollar to $1.2931, and rose 0.3% against the euro to 1.1803 euros.