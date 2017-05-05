US jobs growth accelerates in April

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The US hospitality industry was one of the drivers behind the stronger than expected jobs figures

US jobs growth staged a bigger recovery than expected in April as businesses added 211,000 posts.

Figures from the US Department of Labour also showed the unemployment rate dropped slightly to 4.4%, compared with 4.5% in March.

The rebound in the jobs market could pave the way for the US central bank to raise interest rates in June.

The economy needs to create 75,000 to 100,000 jobs a month to keep pace with growth in the working-age population.

An unemployment rate of anything under 5% is considered to indicate full employment. The rate of 4.4% is the lowest since May 2007.

The rise in employment was driven by the leisure and hospitality sectors, health care and social assistance, financial activities and mining.

Rate rises

The figures represented a strong bounce-back following the disappointing figures recorded in March, when only 79,000 jobs were created, said Kully Samra, UK managing director at Charles Schwab.

"With the Fed hitting the pause button in May, the recovery in today's employment data gives weight to the prospect of a further rate hike in June and the possibility of two or three more this year," he added.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The rebound in the jobs market could pave the way for the Fed to raise interest rates in June

Recent GDP figures showed the US economy grew at an annual rate of 0.7% in the first three months of this year, the slowest rate since the first quarter of 2014, raising concerns that the economy could be weakening.

Earlier this week, the Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate on hold in a range of 0.75% to 1%.

However, central bank also said it viewed "the slowing in growth during the first quarter as likely to be transitory" and still expected economic activity to "expand at a moderate pace".

This jobs report bolsters that interpretation, with gains across industries - even in sectors such as retail, which struggled earlier in the year, according to Gus Faucher, chief economist for PNC Financial Services.

"That's an indication that the economy is expanding at a steady clip in early 2017," he said.

With unemployment as low as it is, firms may have a harder time hiring and job growth could slow by the end of the year, Mr Faucher said.

But, he added, "that's not a sign of weakness in the US economy".

Wage growth eases

The latest data showed average hourly earnings rose by 2.5% year-on-year, although this was down slightly on March's figure.

Luke Bartholomew, investment strategist at Aberdeen Asset Management, said the wage growth was a "little disappointing".

However, he added: "The Fed has made clear it is going to look through some of the weak economic data that's been coming through as they believe the fundamentals of the economy are strong."

The increase in the number of people in jobs was "something of a vindication of that view", he added.