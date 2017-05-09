Energy shares drop on price cap pledge

Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in Centrica and SSE are down by up to 4% in response to a promise by the Conservatives of a price cap for energy bills if they win the Election.

British Gas owner Centrica is down 4% and SSE - Scottish and Southern - 2%.

Others of the Big Six providers are not listed on the London stock market. Npower owner RWE and E.on are German, EdF is French and Scottish power owner Ibidrola is Spanish.

The FTSE 100 share index was up 18 points at 7,319.00.

Software business Micro Focus International shares are down 9% on news that revenues at Hewlett Packard, which it plans to take over, are down 10%.

Mining giant Glencore was up almost 2% on news it had started the sale process for its Tahmoor coking coal mine.

It plans to stop mining there next year. Other major miners joined the party with Anglo American and BHP Billiton both higher.

On the currency markets, the euro touched $1.1024 in Asian trade - a six-month dollar high - but then fell back to $1.0928.

The pound was flat against the dollar at $1.2943 and also against the euro at 1.1846 euros.

Brent crude prices were 03% higher at $49.69 per barrel.