Wall Street volatility at 11-year low

The volatility of Wall Street stocks have dropped to a record low after a string of days with little change in the markets.

Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election and strong US corporate results have calmed the markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16 points, or 0.08%, to 21,028.49.

The S&P 500 rose 3.6 points or 0.15% to 2,403. 18, while the Nasdaq index rose 26.10 points or 0.43% to 6,128.98.

The Vix, Wall Street's "fear gauge", hit 9.57 points, the lowest since late 2006, a day after closing at its lowest level in over two decades. A falling Vix typically indicates a bullish outlook for stocks.

The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to its highest in a month, while gold prices fell, indicating a shift in investor preference for riskier assets.

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals jumped more than 14% after the company posted its first profit in six quarters.

Endo International, Office Depot and Marriott also rose after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.