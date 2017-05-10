Barclays boss set for shareholder grilling at AGM

Image copyright PA Image caption Jes Staley has apologised for his actions

Barclays shareholders are to vote on whether to keep Jes Staley as boss on Wednesday, amid controversy over his role in a whistleblowing affair.

It will be the first time Mr Staley has faced investors since it emerged he attempted to find out the identity of a whistleblower at the bank.

He has apologised and referred himself to regulators over the issue.

However, some investors say they will vote against re-electing him at the firm's annual general meeting.

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), an influential shareholder advisory group, has told investors to abstain in the vote, citing concerns over "his personal involvement and accountability" in the controversy.

The group's members hold around a quarter of the bank's shares.

The Barclay's board has already pledged to dock Mr Staley's pay, possibly by as much as £1.3m, or all of his annual bonus.

It also supports Mr Staley's re-election, having described the chief executive's role in the affair as "an honest mistake".