S&P 500 and Nasdaq set fresh intra-day records

Image copyright Reuters

US markets pushed further into record territory in early trade, with both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes hitting new intra-day highs.

In the first few minutes of trade, the S&P 500 index hit 2,405.77, while the Nasdaq hit a record high of 6,160.82.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.93 points to 21,005.87.

Shares in Home Depot rose 1.9% after the home improvement chain's quarterly sales growth and profits beat expectations.

In the three months to 30 April, sales at Home Depot stores open for more than a year rose 5.5%, and the company's net income rose to $2.01bn from $1.8bn a year earlier.

The news for Dick's Sporting Goods was not so good. Its shares sank 10% after it reported a 2.4% rise in same-store sales during the February-to-April period, falling short of analysts' expectations.

The company said it was facing a "challenging retail environment".