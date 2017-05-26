FTSE 100 steadies near record levels

Image copyright Getty Images

London's FTSE 100 share index edged higher in early trade on Friday, closing in on record highs.

The benchmark index was up 2.98 points at 7,520.69 - not far from its record close of 7,522.03.

Business media group Informa was the best performer on the index, up 4.3%.

In a trading update, the company said it had seen "continued improvement" in the first four months of the year, adding it was on track to hit full-year expectations.

Experian was the biggest faller on the index, down 2.1%, after Deutsche Bank cut its rating on the credit data company to "sell" from "hold".

Outside the FTSE 100, shares in Restaurant Group - which owns chains such as Frankie & Benny's and Garfunkel's - jumped 10% after it said sales were falling at a slower rate than previously.

Like-for-like sales fell 1.8% in the 20 weeks to 21 May, with total sales declining 1.5%. But this was an improvement on the 5.9% drop seen in the previous quarter.

On the currency markets, the pound was down 0.5% against the dollar at $1.2876 and was 0.6% lower against the euro at 1.1477 euros.