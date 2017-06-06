Cautious investors push Wall Street lower

Image copyright Reuters

Stocks on Wall Street opened slightly lower, with a number of events this week expected to keep investors on the back foot.

On Thursday, former FBI director James Comey will testify before Congress, and on the same day the UK's general election takes place.

The Dow Jones fell 26.01 points to 21,158.03, while the wider S&P 500 index dropped 2.99 points to 2,433.11.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 1.18 points to 6,294.51.

The biggest faller on the Dow was US retail giant Walmart, which dropped 1.2%.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters had reported that Amazon would offer discounts on its Prime subscription service for those receiving US government aid, which it said would lead to competition for a key customer base of Walmart.

Shares in Amazon were up 0.2% in early trade.