Wall Street stocks edge upwards

Shares on Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday, recovering ground after a fall on Tuesday.

Analysts say investors are treading with caution in advance of the UK's general election and former FBI director James Comey's testimony in Washington.

The Dow Jones was up 0.17% at 21,171.15, and the wider S&P 500 climbed 0.15% to 2,433.09.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.30% to 6,293.98.

Nike, which has seen its stock price slip in recent months, was among the top gainers on the Dow on Wednesday, climbing 0.9%.

Apple, in the middle of its annual developer conference, was up 0.56%, rebounding after sinking Tuesday afternoon.

Financial stocks were also among the biggest risers.