China raises heat over foreign investment

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fosun International bought Championship side Wolves last year for £45m

Shares in two of China's biggest conglomerates, Fosun International and HNA, fell by about 6% on Thursday, amid rumours that banks had been ordered to assess their loan exposure to them.

Fosun bought Wolverhampton Wanderers football club last year, while HNA is Deutsche Bank's biggest shareholder.

Reports said the banking regulator had also told lenders to investigate loans to Anbang Insurance, Odeon UK cinema owner Dalian Wanda and Zhejiang Luosen.

All five are big overseas investors.

The conglomerates' other high profile acquisitions include Zhejiang Luosen buying AC Milan football club earlier this year.

HNA also owns airport services firm Swissport and airline caterer Gate Gourmet, and it has a 25% share in Hilton.

Anbang owns New York's Waldorf Astoria hotel.

Wanda is the world's biggest cinema operator, and also owns the UCI chains in the UK.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) had told lenders to conduct internal assessments of their credit-risk exposure to acquisitive companies, according to business magazine Caixin, quoting sources.

The CBRC has been attempting to stem the flow of money leaving China.

Last year China's companies invested $225bn (£178bn) overseas. The outflow has put pressure on the currency, the renminbi, and drained foreign exchange reserves.