Alphabet shares drop after EU record fine

Shares in Google parent firm Alphabet have fallen in early trading after the European Commission imposed a record 2.42bn-euro ($2.7bn; £2.1bn) fine on the tech giant.

A sell-off in technology shares continued on the Nasdaq, which dropped 20.41 points to 6,226.74.

Investors waited for clues about interest rate rises from a talk by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.14 points to 21,396.41.

The S&P 500 lost 2.91 points, or 0.11%, to 2,436.16.

Alphabet shares fell more than 1% in early trading after the European Commission found Google had abused its dominant market position to boost its price comparison results.

Meanwhile, Ms Yellen is scheduled to take part in a discussion on global economic issues in London this afternoon.

Investors expect Ms Yellen to offer more insight into the state of the US economy, which would support the Fed's forecast of a rate hike this year.