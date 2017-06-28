Stagecoach stumbles as markets cool

Image copyright Getty Images

Train and bus operator Stagecoach shares tumbled after it reported a plunge in annual profits.

The FTSE 250-listed firm saw its share price close down 6.2% after pre-tax profit fell from £104.4m to £17.9m.

Overall, the FTSE 250 was 0.26% lower at 19476.35, while the 100-share index was down 0.63% at 7387.80.

On the currency markets, the pound was up 0.91% against the dollar at $1.2931 and 0.65% higher against the euro at 1.1377 euros.

Dixons Carphone started the day strongly after reporting record annual profits, but gave up all its gains and was down 0.74% at the close.

The firm, formed through a merger of Dixons and Carphone Warehouse in 2014, said income rose by 10% to £501m.