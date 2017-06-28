Banks lead Dow Jones higher
- 28 June 2017
- From the section Business
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Wall Street shares closed higher on Wednesday, with financial stocks leading the way.
JP Morgan Chase and American Express were among the biggest risers on the Dow Jones index, up 2.01% and 1% respectively.
Overall, the Dow was up 141.49 points or 0.66% at 21,452.15.
The broader-based S&P 500 was 21.31 points or 0.88% higher at 2,440.69, while the tech-focused Nasdaq was up 87.79 points or 1.43% at 6,234.41.