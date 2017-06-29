Walgreens Boots Alliance scraps plans to buy Rite Aid

Image copyright Reuters

Global pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots Alliance has dropped its plans to buy US-based rival Rite Aid.

Instead, Walgreens has agreed to buy 2,186 Rite Aid stores and some distribution centres for $5.2bn ($4bn).

Walgreens' planned takeover of Rite Aid was first announced in October 2015.

However, it faced resistance from competition regulators as it would have seen a tie-up of the first and third largest US pharmacy chains.

"We believe this new transaction addresses competitive concerns previously raised with respect to the prior transaction," said Walgreens chief executive Stefano Pessina in a statement.

"This new transaction extends our growth strategy and offers additional operational and financial benefits."

Walgreens said it would pay Rite Aid a $325m termination fee for scrapping the deal. The company also said it had dropped a related deal to sell 865 Rite Aid stores to pharmacy chain Fred's.

Walgreens Boots Alliance was created in 2014 when Alliance Boots merged with Walgreens. The business has a presence in more than 25 countries and employs more than 400,000 people.