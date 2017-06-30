Game Digital warns on profit on low Switch supplies

Image copyright Getty Images

Game Digital has warned that full-year profit will be "substantially" below forecasts because of slow supplies of the Nintendo Switch into the UK.

The video games retailer said that although demand was strong for the console, stock availability was lower than expected.

Game Digital also said demand for the Xbox and PlayStation consoles was softer than expected.

The company now expects to miss annual targets for sales growth and income.

Game Digital, which operates in Britain and Spain, had said in March that while it expected "the challenging environment" in the UK to continue into the second half of its financial year, it had hoped sales of the Nintendo Switch would lift revenue.

As a result of slower supplies of the Switch and less demand for other consoles, sales will now grow below forecasts at 5-6%, Game said.