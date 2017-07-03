Bank of England staff to go on strike

Image copyright AFP

Workers at the Bank of England will stage a four-day strike starting on 31 July in support of a pay claim.

It will be the first time in more than 50 years that the Bank has faced a walkout by staff.

The move follows a ballot in which 95% of workers voted for industrial action.

The Unite union, which represents the workforce, said its members were angry that for the second year in a row, they had been offered a pay rise that was below the rate of inflation.

Up to one-third of staff were due to get no pay increase at all this year, the union said.

"The result of the Bank's unwillingness to negotiate fair pay will be that the Bank's sites, including the iconic Threadneedle Street in the City of London, will effectively be inoperable without the maintenance, parlours and security staff," said Unite regional officer Mercedes Sanchez.

The union said it was prepared to escalate the dispute if Bank chiefs failed to settle the pay row.