Superdry owner Supergroup plans sports stores

Image copyright Reuters

Shares in the owner of Superdry jumped in early trade as it reported a big rise in profits and plans for standalone sports stores.

Supergroup said it would expand its Superdry sportswear business through "shops in shops, franchise outlets and an extended online presence".

Its comments came as it reported a 53% rise in full-year pre-tax profits to £84.8m, with sales up 27% to £752m.

Shares in the FTSE 250 company rose more than 6%.

The benchmark FTSE 100 share index managed a small rebound, rising 30.96 points to 7,343.68, having fallen for most of last week. For June as a whole, the index had recorded its worst monthly loss since September 2015.

Mining giants Glencore and Anglo American were the biggest risers on the FTSE 100, both up more than 2%, while shares in HSBC rose 1.8%.

On the currency markets, the pound dipped back below $1.30, slipping 0.2% to $1.2996. Against the euro it was unchanged at 1.1410 euros.