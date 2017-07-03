Hinkley Point: EDF raises cost estimate for nuclear plant

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Construction of Hinkley Point C is underway after government approval in September 2016

French energy supplier EDF has estimated that the cost of completing the new Hinkley Point nuclear plant could be £1.5bn more than expected.

The company, which is the project's main backer, said the total cost of the plant was now likely to be £19.6bn.

Hinkley Point would be the UK's first new nuclear plant for decades, but has been beset with budget problems.

EDF also warned there was a risk the project could be delayed by up to 15 months.

The extra costs result from a "better understanding of the design adapted to the requirements of the British regulators, the volume and sequencing of work on site and the gradual implementation of supplier contracts", the company said.