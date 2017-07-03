US shares begin shortened session higher

From the section

Stocks on Wall Street opened higher in what is expected to be a quiet session ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

Trading on the stock exchange will close early on Monday and remain shut on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.23 points to 21,454.86, with Walt Disney, Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs the biggest risers.

The tech-focused Nasdaq index climbed 32.86 points to 6,173.28 while the S&P 500 was up 11.76 points at 2,435.17.