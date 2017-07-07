Audi manager arrested in emissions probe

From the section

Image copyright Getty Images

German authorities have arrested an Audi manager in connection with the VW diesel scandal.

This is the first arrest in Germany related to Volkswagen's emissions-test cheating scandal.

Munich prosecutors declined to comment on whether the arrested person is a current or former Audi employee.

On Thursday, the US Justice Department said it had charged former Audi manager Giovanni Pamio with directing staff to design emissions-cheating software.

Audi and parent company Volkswagen both declined to comment.