Financial stocks weigh on Wall Street

Financial stocks lost ground on Tuesday, a day after the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau unveiled a rule making it easier for people to file collective lawsuits.

But markets generally showed little change in morning trade.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index rose 0.3% to 6,192.75,

The Dow Jones was up 0.07% at 21,423.72 and the S&P 500 was little changed at 2,426.20.

The US consumer protection agency on Monday introduced a rule that forbids companies from requiring that people use an individual, out-of-court process to resolve disputes as part of the contract for their credit card and bank accounts.

Bank of America shares fell 0.6% on Tuesday morning, while Wells Fargo dropped 0.7% and Citigroup fell more than 1%.

But the rule may be short-lived as it comes amid a push by the White House and Republicans in Congress to make the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau less powerful.

Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican who represents Arkansas, said on Tuesday he would file legislation to undo the rule.