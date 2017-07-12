Business

FTSE 100 pushes higher as oil rises

  12 July 2017
The FTSE 100 continued to climb on Wednesday, helped by mining and oil shares.

The benchmark index closed 1.19% higher, with Antofagasta up 3.1% and BP up 1.9%. A 0.4% rise in the price of Brent Crude spurred BP shares.

Burberry added 3.2% after it reported healthy sales growth for the three months to 30 June.

Premier Oil jumped 35.1% after it announced a "significant" oil discovery off the coast of Mexico.

Shares in JD Wetherspoon shares ended the day 0.4% higher. The company said that recent good weather had boosted sales at its pubs.

Shares in outsourcing and construction firm Carillion were hammered again, down 26.6%.

Carillion shares have lost more than two-thirds of their value since Monday, when the company warned of a deteriorating financial position.

On the currency markets, the pound gained 0.3% against the dollar to trade at $1.2887.

Against the euro, the pound rose 0.8% to 1.1294 euros.