Wall Street opens higher but bank shares slip

US share indexes edged higher in early trade but banking shares were lower as investors reacted to the latest round of results in the sector.

JP Morgan, Citigroup and Well Fargo had reported a mixed bag of second quarter results before trading began, and shares in all three opened lower.

In addition, Bank of America shares dropped 2.1% while Morgan Stanley fell 1.8%.

Despite this, the Dow Jones crept up 5.05 points to 21,558.14.

The S&P 500 index added 3.23 points to 2,451.06 while the Nasdaq rose 16.55 points to 6,290.99.

Shares were boosted by weak inflation data, which could reduce the possibility of a third increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve this year.

The Labor Department said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.6% in June from a year earlier, down from a rate of 1.9% in May. The core CPI measure - which ignores food and energy costs - was unchanged at 1.7%.

Separate data showed that US retail sales fell last month. Sales were down 0.2% in June - the second month in a row they have fallen. However, May's decline was revised to a fall of 0.1% from the initial estimate of a 0.3% drop.