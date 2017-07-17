FTSE 100 opens higher as ITV boosted by McCall appointment

Image copyright AFP

Shares in ITV rose 2% at the start of trade after the broadcaster said it had appointed EasyJet boss Carolyn McCall as its new chief executive.

ITV's previous chief executive Adam Crozier left in June, although Ms McCall will not take up new post until January next year.

ITV was the biggest riser on the FTSE 100, with the index up 31 points at 7,409.39. EasyJet shares fell 0.7%.

In the FTSE 250, shares in struggling engineering firm Carillion rose 8%.

Carillion announced on Monday that it had appointed EY to support its strategic review, which has been launched after it issued a profit warning last week and announced the departure of its chief executive.

The company was also boosted by the news that it is part of a consortium that has won two lots of work for the HS2 rail project.

Carillion's shares were trading at 60.65p in early trade on Monday, although this is still well below the 191p price they stood at prior to last week's profit warning.