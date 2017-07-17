Primark is recalling mens flip-flops over chemical content

Image copyright Getty Images

Primark has recalled thousands of men's flip-flops over fears they may contain dangerous levels of a cancer-causing chemical.

The discount fashion chain said it had come to its attention that the footwear "does not meet the Primark usual high standards for chemical compliance".

The products in question are men's flip-flops in blue, black and khaki.

The company said customers will be offered a full refund and do not have to produce proof of purchase.

Primark, which is owned by Associated British Foods, said the footwear was sold in stores between 4 January and 2 June this year.

"We have found levels of a restricted substance in the product in excess of the 1.0 mg/kg requirement," it said without identifying the chemical in question.