US stocks little changed at opening

US stock markets were mixed at opening on Monday, ahead of a week when many major US companies are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings to investors.

The Dow Jones index was little changed at 21,635.48, while the S&P 500 rose 0.05% to 2,460.46.

The Nasdaq was up 0.2% at 6,325.35.

Netflix, which will release results after the market's close, was up 0.9%, extending gains experienced in recent weeks.

Financial stocks extended losses from last week after firms including Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase released quarterly results.

Shares in both banks were down by about 0.5% in morning trade.