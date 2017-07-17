HS2 route to destroy new homes in Yorkshire

Image copyright Reuters

Newly built homes in Yorkshire will be demolished by the HS2 rail line, the government has confirmed.

The line's eastern route, to Leeds from Birmingham, will run east of Sheffield, with some trains going into the city via new spur and existing lines.

But 16 of 216 homes on a housing estate in Mexborough will be demolished.

The government's preferred routes, from Crewe to Manchester and from the West Midlands to Leeds, were laid out last November.

Earlier the government announced seven contracts worth nearly £7bn for some of the line's civil engineering work between Birmingham and London.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the full line would connect Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Sheffield and the East Midlands, with all of them being linked to London by the line.

The Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling, issued a statement: "Britain's new railway line will bring huge economic benefits across the country and help ensure this government delivers on its promise to spread wealth beyond London and the south-east.

"We will now press ahead with building the line, while continuing to ensure affected communities get appropriate support and are treated with fairness, compassion and respect."

The government admitted that its existing compensation scheme - which offers homeowners the "un-blighted" value of their home plus 10% - would not be enough to allow residents of the Shimmer housing estate in Mexborough to buy an equivalent house locally.

"The particular circumstance of the Shimmer estate development could mean that the statutory compensation package may not allow homeowners to acquire a similar property in the local area," the Department for Transport said.

The government will devise a plan with local residents and political representatives, which would "ensure Shimmer homeowners can secure a comparable local home," the DfT said.