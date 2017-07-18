Goldman Sachs and Bank of America weigh on Wall Street

Image copyright Reuters

Results from two of the US's biggest banks failed to impress investors.

Bank of America shares fell 0.8% despite it posting higher profits from rising US interest rates, while Goldman Sachs fell 0.9% after it reported a 40% drop in trading revenues.

The Dow Jones opened down 51.38 points at 21,578.34.

The wider S&P 500 index fell 5.71 points to 2,453.43 and the tech-focused Nasdaq index lost 16.48 points to 6,297.95.

Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson was one of the biggest fallers, down almost 10% after it cut its forecast for shipments this year.

Shares in TV streaming service Netflix jumped 8.8% as investors cheered its latest results.

The company added more subscribers than expected in the second quarter of the year and now has 104 million subscribers worldwide.