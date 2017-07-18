Goldman Sachs and Bank of America weigh on Wall Street
Results from two of the US's biggest banks failed to impress investors.
Bank of America shares fell 0.8% despite it posting higher profits from rising US interest rates, while Goldman Sachs fell 0.9% after it reported a 40% drop in trading revenues.
The Dow Jones opened down 51.38 points at 21,578.34.
The wider S&P 500 index fell 5.71 points to 2,453.43 and the tech-focused Nasdaq index lost 16.48 points to 6,297.95.
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson was one of the biggest fallers, down almost 10% after it cut its forecast for shipments this year.
Shares in TV streaming service Netflix jumped 8.8% as investors cheered its latest results.
The company added more subscribers than expected in the second quarter of the year and now has 104 million subscribers worldwide.