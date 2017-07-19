Morgan Stanley shines on Wall Street
Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday, lifted by a rise in housing construction, a report of merger talks in the media business and strong quarterly earnings from Morgan Stanley.
Morgan Stanley's shares climbed 2.8%, after it reported $1.8bn in profits in the second quarter.
The Dow Jones climbed 0.1% to 21,602.12, while the wider S&P 500 index rose 0.3% to 2,467.42.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.4% at 6,370.12.
Shares of the Scripps Networks Interactive, whose assets include the Travel Channel, jumped 16% after Reuters reported that it is in merger talks with Discovery Communications.
But shares in McCormick & Co fell 5.5% after it announced the purchase of a food business from Reckitt Benckiser for $4.2bn.
Economic data bolstered the markets.
The Commerce Department reported that homebuilding activity in June as measured by housing starts was 2.1% higher than the same month in 2016. The number of buildings authorized for construction also jumped about 5% year-on-year.
Those gains, in a sector considered a key gauge of economic strength, were stronger than expected.