Morgan Stanley shines on Wall Street

Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday, lifted by a rise in housing construction, a report of merger talks in the media business and strong quarterly earnings from Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley's shares climbed 2.8%, after it reported $1.8bn in profits in the second quarter.

The Dow Jones climbed 0.1% to 21,602.12, while the wider S&P 500 index rose 0.3% to 2,467.42.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.4% at 6,370.12.

Shares of the Scripps Networks Interactive, whose assets include the Travel Channel, jumped 16% after Reuters reported that it is in merger talks with Discovery Communications.

But shares in McCormick & Co fell 5.5% after it announced the purchase of a food business from Reckitt Benckiser for $4.2bn.

Economic data bolstered the markets.

The Commerce Department reported that homebuilding activity in June as measured by housing starts was 2.1% higher than the same month in 2016. The number of buildings authorized for construction also jumped about 5% year-on-year.

Those gains, in a sector considered a key gauge of economic strength, were stronger than expected.